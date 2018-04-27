× House Rep. Pat Meehan resigns

HARRISBURG — United States House Rep. Pat Meehan announced his resignation Friday via a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

In late January, Rep. Meehan announced that he would not seek re-election. That decision came less than a week after accusations were made that he used taxpayer dollars to settle his former aide’s sexual harassment claim.

The Inquirer reported in February that the former aide received a settlement of nearly $40,000. The payment allegedly came from the Delaware County Republican’s congressional office account.

Rep. Meehan said in a statement that he will pay $39,000 to the U.S. Treasury to reimburse for the severance package that was made from his office account.

The full statement can be seen below:

“With the knowledge I would not be standing for another term, I have decided that stepping down now is in the interest of the constituents I have been honored to serve. I have stayed to fight for important priorities like fully funding our troops, increasing support for medical research and preserving promising clean energy solutions. And now that work is accomplished.

“While I do believe I would be exonerated of any wrongdoing, I also did not want to put my staff through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation and believed it was best for them to have a head start on new employment rather than being caught up in an inquiry. And since I have chosen to resign, the inquiry will not become a burden to taxpayers and committee staff.

“I will pay $39,000.00 to the U.S. Treasury to reimburse for the severance payment that was made from my office account. That payment will be made within 30 days of my resignation from the House of Representatives. I did not want to leave with any question of violating the trust of taxpayers.

“My resignation will trigger the transition of operations of my offices at the Capitol and in the District to the Clerk of the House. Constituents will continue be served until my successor takes office.

“I am deeply grateful to my wife who is so supportive, and who has made many sacrifices in her own career so that I could pursue mine in public service. I am equally thankful for the unwavering support of my children.”

Rep. Meehan was elected to the House in 2010.