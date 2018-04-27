× Police searching for suspect in robbery of Rite Aid in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a Rite Aid store.

The robbery occurred on April 26 around 7:35 p.m. at a Rite Aid store in the 4000 block of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

The suspect allegedly entered the store and went to the pharmacy where he asked for specific medications.

He claimed that he had a weapon and there were other people in the store acting as lookouts.

The suspect fled Rite Aid with an undisclosed amount of pills.

He is described as a white male in his 30’s that stands about 5’5″ to 5’7″ with a stocky build and facial hair.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie, a gray beanie hat and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is requested to submit a tip to this website or contact the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656 and reference incident number C18-0006389.