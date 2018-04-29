March For Babies raises money to help prevent premature births

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers in Harrisburg on Sunday for the March of Dimes “March For Babies- Capital Area.”

The walk helps raise money for research to help babies who are born premature.

The walk stepped-off at Harrisburg Area Community College, with those taking part walking three-miles to promote healthy births.

Doctors say premature births can lead to birth defects, heart conditions, and other medical issues.

Lori Weicht, a volunteer at today’s walk, said her son was born premature in 2005.

They spent two and a half months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“When I found out I was going to have him early, they actually gave me steroid injections to help boost his lung production, because his lungs were not fully formed. And so that, with the March of Dimes, they do research to figure out what they can do for mothers that go into premature birth,” said volunteer Lori Weicht.

Sunday’s goal was to raise $112,000. At last check, more than $77,000 has been brought in and you can still donate by clicking here: https://bit.ly/2JFmLVb

The March of Dimes holds several of these walks throughout our are during the year.

FOX43’s Ali Bradley was happy to serve as emcee of the Capital Area march.