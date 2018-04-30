× Phillies place Ben Lively on 10-Day DL, Zach Eflin to start Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation has taken another early season hit.

P Ben Lively has been placed on the 10-Day Disabled List with a lower back strain.

Lively, 26, had started 5 games so far this season, totaling a 6.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in almost 24 innings.

The high ERA total is a bit deceiving, as most of that number came from Lively’s last start, in which he surrendered 7 earned runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks last week.

To take his roster spot and provide an extra arm out of the bullpen, P Jake Thompson was called up for this weekend’s series against the Atlanta Braves.

However, Thompson will not take Lively’s spot in the rotation.

That role will go to P Zach Eflin, who is set to be called up from AAA Lehigh Valley, according to reports.

Eflin, 24, made 11 starts for the Phillies last season, totaling a 6.16 ERA in 64.1 innings over 11 starts.

So far at AAA this season, Eflin is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA over 20 innings.