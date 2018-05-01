× PPL Electric posts new, slightly lower price to compare for electric supply

HARRISBURG — The price of energy for PPL Electric Utilities customers who choose not to shop for their electricity supply will drop a bit in June, the power supply company announced Tuesday.

Effective June 1, the new price to compare for residential customers will be 7.449 cents per kilowatt-hour, down a few one-hundredths of a cent from its current price of 7.463 cents per kilowatt-hour. The price to compare for small business customers will also come down, from its current mark of 7.701 cents per kilowatt-hour to 6.776 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The new price to compare only affects the energy portion of electric bills — not the delivery portion. Also, PPL says, the new price only applies to those customers who do not shop for energy from a competitive supplier, which is currently about 55 percent of the utility company’s 1.4 million customers.

Those customers who DO shop for their energy are not affected by the change.

Customers have the option to shop for the best price for their energy and are encouraged to do so, PPL says. For those who choose not to shop, the company holds energy auctions to purchase power at the lowest possible price.

For more information about shopping for electric supply, go to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website, or PPLelectric.com/shopping.