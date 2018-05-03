FOX43 Capitol Beat – Pa. Senator Mike Regan

Making schools safer is a primary goal of State Senator Mike Regan.

The former U.S. Marshal joined the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss school safety initiatives he is working on in Harrisburg.

Regan (R-Cumberland, York) is a sponsor on a bill which passed out of the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday which would create an anonymous hotline for any student or faculty member concerned of reporting a possible violent threat to teachers or school staff.

Regan also voted ‘Yes’ on Senate Bill 383, which was approved by the Senate in 2017 to allow licensed teachers to carry a gun on campus. The State House has yet to take up the bill.