We end the week warm and humid, and with a threat for showers and thunderstorms

ANOTHER WARM DAY WITH STORM CHANCES

An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible later this evening. The threat is mainly north and northwest of Harrisburg. There is a slight chance a few storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and small hail are the main concerns. A couple of showers are possible through the night, then hazy and foggy areas may develop towards morning. Low temperatures are warm in the middle and upper 60s. Friday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect them between the late afternoon and early evening. There is a low threat for storms to become strong to severe, so we’ll monitor the storms closely. Once again, damaging winds and small hail are the main threats.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Unfortunately, the weekend is not looking as dry. Models indicate Friday’s front stalls just to our south. While there are plenty of dry hours, a weak disturbance along the front keeps the shower chance around for late Saturday, especially to the south. Temperatures are not as warm in the lower and middle 70s. There is a better chance for showers Sunday. With the clouds and possible wet weather, temperatures are held in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



NEXT WEEK

We begin the week with quiet and dry conditions. Temperatures are near seasonable averages. Skies are partly cloudy Monday with readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday brings the same sky conditions but temperatures are in the lower 70s. Warmer air moves in for Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to the middle and upper 70s. The next system is approaching for Thursday. Most of the day is dry until the afternoon and evening, when showers are possible.

