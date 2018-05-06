Horse rescue in jeopardy in Dauphin County, needs to raise $10,000 to stay open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HANOVER TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A Dauphin County nonprofit, dedicated to rehabilitating former race horse, is at risk of shutting down.

There's more than 20 horses currently at Pennsylvania Racehorse Rehoming, Rehabilitation, and Rescue in West Hanover Township.

Some of those horses are too old to compete, and some have health issues.

Just one of those horse's care can cost the rescue thousands of dollars.

What happens to racehorses after their last day on the track?

"A lot of those horses that run at the lower level tracks, they really don't have anywhere to go after their racing careers are over," said Bryan Langlois, board member and volunteer with Pennsylvania Racehorse Rehoming, Rehabilitation, and Rescue (PARR).

Nonprofits like PARR exist to care for hurt and forgotten racehorses.

"We will work to rehome them to various different disciplines such as jumping, eventing, or just pleasure riding," explained Langlois.

Right now, the rescue needs $10,000 for things like hay, feed, and medication to keep the horses healthy and happy and to cover overhead costs.

If PARR can't raise the money, volunteers may have to say goodbye to some of the horses and even the rescue.

"It would probably involve ceasing operations of the rescue if we couldn't raise that money," explained Langlois.

Since 2013, PARR has given more than 200 former racehorses a home, beautiful creatures volunteers say deserve more than being left hurt or abandoned.

"All of these horses that are racehorses, they give their all, they give their everything for us when they're on the track. We owe it to them to then give our all to help them once their racing days are over," stated Langlois.

To donate, visit http://www.paracehorse.org/

You can sponsor horses, stalls, and donate feed and hay to help.