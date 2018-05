× Give Local York: A look-back and recap of Friday’s big event

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Give Local York surpassed its fundraising goal, hitting the $1,479,262 mark during the big event on Friday.

9,404 total gifts helped pass the fundraising goal of $1,000,000.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Meagan Feeser of Give Local York is stopping by the set to take a look back at the inaugural event and recap the big give.