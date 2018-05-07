× Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold at Carlisle Gulf store

MIDDLETOWN — A Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket worth $4 million for the May 4 drawing was sold at a Carlisle store, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 04, 05, 10, 12, and 18 — but not the yellow Mega ball (21). It was still worth $4 million, less applicable withholding, because it was sold with the $1 million Megaplier option. Had the Megaplier option not been purchased, the winning ticket would have been worth $1 million, the Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at Walnut Bottom Gulf, on the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road. The store receives a $10,000 selling bonus, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The ticket holder is advised to sign the ticket, call the Lottery at (717) 702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Pennsylvania Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date.