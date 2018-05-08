Did you receive a call from DISH? You could be eligible for cash.

If your number was on the National Do Not Call Registry and you still received a call from Dish Network (DISH), you may be eligible for some cash.

In 2014, a consumer claimed in North Carolina federal district court that a DISH authorized retailer illegally made telemarketing calls to him while his number was on the National Do Not Call Registry, and that DISH was responsible for those calls. The judge then allowed the case to be brought as a class-action lawsuit.

After a trial in January 2017, a jury found that DISH was liable for calls placed by the retailer to certain telephone numbers on the Do Not Call Registry.

Those who received telemarketing calls between May 11, 2010 and August 1, 2011 from a DISH retailer selling DISH subscriptions may submit claims for large cash payments. More than 51,000 calls were made between those two dates.

The claims period ends on June 18.

You can submit a payment form here.