Lebanon mother, son face drug-related charges following increased foot, vehicle traffic to residence

LEBANON — A mother and son face drug-related charges following an investigation into increased foot and vehicle traffic to their residence in Lebanon.

On May 1, members of the Lebanon County Drug Task Force made contact with Michele and Tyler Bolden at their home in the 400 block of Weidman Street after receiving complaints, made to Lebanon County Crime Stoppers, about the increased traffic, a Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office release says.

During this contact, law enforcement found evidence of drug distribution and use, including bulk marijuana, cocaine, new packaging materials, digital scales, grinders, drug ledgers and drug paraphernalia, the release states.

Michele, 40, and Tyler, 19, are both charged with possession with intent, and possession and criminal conspiracy to possess marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Michele faces an additional charge of possession of cocaine.

A preliminary hearing on these matters has not been set.