NASCAR driver Kyle Petty motors around Lancaster County during stop on nationwide charity ride

LANCASTER COUNTY — NASCAR driver Kyle Petty has been motoring around Lancaster County this week, according to his Twitter page.

Petty is in Lancaster as part of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, an annual motorcycle trek across the country to raise awareness and funds for Victory Junction, a camping experience for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses named after Petty’s late son, Adam.

An 84-acre camp in Randleman, North Carolina, Victory Junction creates camping experiences that are memorable, fun, empowering, physically safe and medically sound, according to Ride Across America’s official site.

While touring around Lancaster County on Tuesday, Petty hit two of the area’s biggest tourist draws, stopping for a whoopie pie at Lancaster Central Market and to pick up some Wilbur Buds at the Wilbur Chocolate Factory in Lititz, according to posts on the @kylepettycharityride account and his personal Twitter profile page.

First order of business on our Off Day: Whoopie Pies at Lancaster Central Market! 😋 #kpcharityride pic.twitter.com/ObQHW5buDb — KylePettyCharityRide (@KPCharityRide) May 8, 2018

Just visited the Lancaster Central Market…got cheese, bread, jam and whoopie pies. We’re ready for a picnic! pic.twitter.com/PVfi0LkzfR — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) May 8, 2018

Next stop: Lititz, PA! Picked up some tasty treats from Wilbur Chocolate!! #kpcharityride pic.twitter.com/RBAF9FU2r5 — KylePettyCharityRide (@KPCharityRide) May 8, 2018

Morgan and I took the kids out today! pic.twitter.com/iRxO0G1FbW — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) May 8, 2018

On Monday, Petty and his fellow riders — including his father, legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty — stopped in Manheim, visiting the world’s largest auto auction, greeting fans and picking up a check for $77,000 for Victory Junction.

More fun from our visit to @ManheimPA last night! Thanks to @victoryjunction camper Kierstyn for coming out and hanging with our Riders! #kpcharityride pic.twitter.com/k2DaXNzt1N — KylePettyCharityRide (@KPCharityRide) May 8, 2018