Six foot wings, a proposal and more moments from the 2018 Met Gala

Bold, creative and over-the-top perfectly sums up the 2018 Met Gala — a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute — held Monday night.

It’s fashion’s biggest night and this year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

The gala, which is annually held on the first Monday in May, was hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour and Stephen and Christine Schwarzman.

Given the theme, there was a lot of religious imagery, complete with headpieces and lots of crosses. But no celebrity was more on point than Rihanna.

The singer and star of the upcoming film, “Oceans 8,” hit the carpet and appeared to be channeling the Pope himself, complete with a papal crown and cape designed by Margiela.

But it wouldn’t be a night of heavenly bodies without an angel in tow — enter Katy Perry. The singer hit the carpet wearing six-foot angel wings, complete with a shimmery gold Versace mini dress.

The evening even included a proposal. Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, got down on one knee on the famous Met gala stairs and popped the question to Kesha Ward, with whom he has three children. She said yes, though it was unclear if this was Epps’ original proposal. CNN has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Madonna’s outfit was one of the most anticipated of the evening. The singer — who had her own bout of controversy with the Catholic Church when she released her 1989 music video for “Like a Virgin” — wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a diamond-encrusted headdress.

Cardi B stunned at what was her first Met Gala red carpet. The singer gave those in attendance full on glam in a plunging beaded gown, complete with a jeweled headpiece.

Kim Kardashian walked the carpet solo without her husband Kanye West. This comes as a bit of a surprise to fans who have become accustomed to seeing the fashionable duo at the Met Gala for the past several years.

In case you’re wondering how to score a ticket to this exclusive invite-only event, tickets are $30,000 each. All the money goes to support the Costume Institute. But you can check out the 50 items the Vatican lent from the Sistine Chapel Sacristy when the exhibit opens to the public on May 10.