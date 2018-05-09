× Harrisburg man arrested for selling drugs used in fatal overdose

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A 66-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sold heroin to a man who later died of an overdose.

David Bobe is charged with murder by delivery of drugs, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to Swatara Township Police.

Bobe allegedly sold the heroin to Logan T. George, who was found dead Monday on the 700 block of South 82nd Street, police say.