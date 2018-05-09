× One man dead, another injured after trucking company van explodes in Lebanon Co.

EAST HANOVER TWP., Lebanon County — A trucking company van containing oxygen tanks, welding gear and other flammable materials exploded in Lebanon County Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring another person, Pennsylvania State Police confirm to FOX43.

Stephen Miller, 65, has been identified as the deceased individual.

Miller, of Lebanon, traveled to the back lot of JP Donmoyer Inc. Wednesday morning in a company van to take the driver of a truck tractor up the building after he hooked up a trailer, according to police.

As the truck tractor driver was getting ready to get into the van, it caught fire and exploded. The man, identified as a 69-year-old from Harrisburg, was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police are investigating the incident with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is conducting an investigation as well.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.