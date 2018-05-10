× Governor Wolf orders the Commonwealth Flag at Half-Staff to honor York City Police Officer Alex Sable

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag in the City of York to fly at half-staff to honor York City Police Officer Alex Sable.

Officer Alex Sable passed during training on May 9, 2018.

“Frances and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Officer Sable’s family and colleagues, and all of our neighbors in York,” Governor Wolf said. “This has been a difficult year for the greater York public safety community, but we are reminded each day of the sacrifices they all make on behalf of their fellow citizens. We will be forever grateful for Alex’s service.”

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, Thursday, May 10, 2018, through interment. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office