× 11 arrested after ICE raids in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– 11 people have been arrested after ICE deportation officers conducted targeted enforcement operations.

According to ICE officials, on May 9, deportation officers conducted an operation at three Monetzuma Mexican restaurants:

Montezuma Mexican restaurant at 225 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Montezuma Mexican restaurant at 820 Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Montezuma Mexican restaurant at 118 Walnut Street in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania

11 people were arrested in violation of immigration law and are all being detained at York County Prison, pending immigration proceeds.

ICE officials say that they regularly conduct target enforcement operations and do not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.