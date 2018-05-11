Officer seen in video choking former NFL player fired

Felony charges have been dropped against a former NFL player arrested in December and the officer seen in a viral video choking him has been fired.

A video of Desmond Marrow surfaced in April showing Henry County Police officers harshly restraining the former NFL player during a controversial arrest.

A press release sent to the newsroom by Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman states:

“The Internal Affairs investigation revealed that unnecessary force was used by Officer David Rose and that Officer Rose was recorded stating that he choked Mr. Marrow. He was also recorded stating that he was not going to write that information in his report. This statement was recorded on Officer Rose’s in-car video camera system.

Also seen in the video was Officer Matt Donaldson. An Internal Affairs investigation revealed his actions throughout the arrest were within departmental policy.”

The investigation into Desmond Marrow’s criminal case was concluded Wednesday by the Henry County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are transferring the misdemeanor charges to the Office of the Solicitor-General for review,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “We have reviewed the police reports, witness statements, 911 calls, audio and videos, as well as interviewed witnesses, and determined there is insufficient evidence to present any felony charges to a grand jury.”

The District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the felony charges to determine whether to present the case to the Henry County Grand Jury for prosecution. The misdemeanor charges, which include reckless driving and aggressive driving, were transferred today to the Solicitor-General’s Office because the felony charges were dismissed.

“We are currently waiting for the police department to complete its internal affairs investigation to proceed with our use of force review,” Pattillo said.

Pattillo emphasized that the partial video released to the media is only a portion of the events of Dec. 2, 2017 and is not representative of all of the facts of the case.