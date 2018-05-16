Police seek assistance in identifying two men who stole jewelry from two Cumberland County stores

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who were seen stealing gold rings and necklaces on video surveillance.

On May 6, two white men were seen on video surveillance stealing gold rings and necklaces from a locked display case at NorthGate Antiques in North Middleton Township.

The same males were also found to have stolen similar jewelry from Bedford Street Antique shop in Carlisle Borough.

Anyone with information can contact North Middleton Twp PD at (717)243-7910 or Carlisle Boro PD at (717)243-5252.