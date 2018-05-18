× Lancaster City man facing charges after allegedly abusing 5-year-old child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster City man is facing charges after allegedly abusing a 5-year-old child.

Axel Ortiz-Gonzalez, 24, is facing aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

On March 23, police were notified by Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency of suspected child abuse, which had been brought to their attention by a school nurse for the school district of Lancaster.

An investigation revealed that a 5-year-old victim, who resided with her mother and Ortiz-Gonzalez at a home in the 500 block of N. Lime St., had suffered a bruised eye and a severe burn on her buttocks and lower back.

While those injuries were investigated, officials learned that the child had sustained a fractured left arm while residing at a home on Baron Dr. in Lancaster Township.

The victim and her mother had moved to this home, along with Ortiz-Gonzalez.

After learning of these injuries, the child was taken into protective custody, and Ortiz-Gonzalez was arrested in his home on May 15.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.