× Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The news came a day after Markle confirmed that her father’s poor health would prevent him from traveling to the UK for the wedding and giving his daughter away as planned.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan Markle said in a statement provided by Kensington Palace Thursday.

This is a developing story – more to come