Lebanon woman killed in crash on I-81

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — State police are investigating a crash that killed Lebanon woman and injured another on I-81, early Sunday morning.

According to State Police, Kenia Nova, was driving south on I-81 near MM 74, when she lost control of the vehicle. She swerved to the right, hitting a guide rail in the shoulder then crossed both southbound lanes and rolled over in the grass median.

Nova was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital .

Neither the passenger or Nova were wearing seat belts.