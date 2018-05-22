Company gets a second chance at a medical marijuana growing facility and dispensary in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A second chance to cash in on Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program.

A corporation in York County reapplies for a state license to grow and dispense medical cannabis.

Investors with Five-Leaf Remedies in York County thought they lost their shot to grow, process, and sell medical marijuana.

They were denied by the state for a permit last year, losing thousands of dollars in application fees and outreach efforts.

Five-Leaf is now trying again, with a new partnership with a legal, out-of-state cannabis grower with more money and more experience.

People in York knew the South York Diner for its bacon and eggs. Now, it sits empty, and some wonder what’s next for the building.

One company says it would be ideal for a medical marijuana dispensary, close to York and Interstate 83.

The South York Diner in York Township stopped serving customers more than a year ago.

A group of York County investors are looking to give the building a new purpose.

“I used to eat pancakes here, but now it’s the site of our proposed five leaf dispensary, so hopefully, if our application is approved, people will come here and get medical marijuana," said Christina Kauffman, a spokeswoman with Five-Leaf Remedies.

It’s Five-Leaf Remedies second shot at a state license to grow, process, and dispense medical marijuana according to Kauffman.

"The corporations who had been given permits were larger, and they had experience," she explained.

Five-Leaf is made up of York County businessmen and women, a benefit corporation which Kauffman says will give back to York County.

Five-Leaf reapplying - this time with support from a cannabis grower out of Washington State, GrowOp Farms.

GrowOp Farms is a company with more money, more experience, and more credibility in the industry, according to investors.

They hope that will help seal the deal this time around.

The York-based partners of Five-Leaf Remedies would remain majority owners of the company, according to Kauffman. She says they will run and oversee the facilities as opposed to those GrowOp Farm officials afar.

Five-Leaf ultimately wants to open a dispensary in York Township and a growing and processing facility on East Poplar Street In York.

The East Poplar Street location is a former tobacco warehouse currently not in use, which some neighbors on East Poplar say would be better than what its being used for now.

“All they doing now is destroying the building. They just destroying it. If they do something with it, then people might respect the building and not break the windows out," said Moya Martinez of York.

They say it could be good for the patients.

“That would be fine for the people that need it. That way, they can get the help they need," said Walter Ramos of York.

“Lots of people are desperate for medical marijuana so I’m all in favor of that, personally," said Po Artes, a caterer near the old South York Diner.

A spokeswoman says Five-Leaf Remedies will hear from the state in about a month whether they got approved.

She says they can be approved for both a growing and dispensary license or just one of those.

They’re not quite sure what to expect.