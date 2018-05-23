Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5

Brian Dawkins to leave Philadelphia Eagles’ front office

Posted 11:19 AM, May 23, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Former player and current Philadelphia Eagles scout Brian Dawkins walks on the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 21-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– B-Dawk has flown the coop, again.

The soon-to-be Hall-of-Fame safety turned front office executive is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to pursue his ‘calling,’ according to Philly.com.

Dawkins was hired as a football operations executive two years ago, but will now be starting a philanthropic venture that will allow him to affect people’s lives.

He spent 16 seasons in the NFL, the first 13 of them with the Eagles.  After the 2008 season, Dawkins left the team and signed with Denver, where he played his final three seasons.

Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler, and elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

