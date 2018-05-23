× Brian Dawkins to leave Philadelphia Eagles’ front office

PHILADELPHIA– B-Dawk has flown the coop, again.

The soon-to-be Hall-of-Fame safety turned front office executive is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to pursue his ‘calling,’ according to Philly.com.

Dawkins was hired as a football operations executive two years ago, but will now be starting a philanthropic venture that will allow him to affect people’s lives.

He spent 16 seasons in the NFL, the first 13 of them with the Eagles. After the 2008 season, Dawkins left the team and signed with Denver, where he played his final three seasons.

Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler, and elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.