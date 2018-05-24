Police seek suspects in hit-and-run crash that left one J.P. McCaskey student dead, another injured

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Police are looking for two suspects involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one J.P. McCaskey student dead and another injured. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Lancaster.

Police identified one suspect as Josue Rivera, 29, of Lancaster. Rivera has two outstanding warrants unrelated to the crash investigation. The second suspect has not been identified. He is seen wearing a red shirt in the picture above.

Police say both men fled the scene on foot following the incident. It is unknown if they sustained any injuries, police add.

According to police, the registered owner of the silver Acura has spoken with investigators and was not involved in the crash.

The deceased individual is 16-year-old Isaia Candelario. Police say today would’ve been his 17th birthday. The second student, who has not been identified, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Early Friday, the School District of Lancaster’s superintendent confirmed that two J.P. McCaskey students were involved in the fatal crash.

The superintendent sent out the following email to all staff:

It is with a heavy heart, I share with you that two of our students from McCaskey were involved in a fatal hit and run crash last evening. A junior, whose name was asked to be held until all family members are informed, is deceased. The second junior is currently in very critical condition. Our school counseling team will provide support at the Campus today. Please keep these families in your thoughts and hug your loved ones a little tighter today. Photo Gallery View Gallery (2 images)

PREVIOUSLY: Lancaster Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another individual injured.

The suspect vehicle, traveling east on the 600 block of East King Street, ran a red light and struck the victim’s vehicle, which was heading north from the 1st block of South Franklin Street, around 7:17 p.m. Thursday, according to police. The driver in the suspect vehicle, described as a Hispanic male, fled from the crash on foot.

Officers found two individuals trapped in the vehicle that was struck. They were extricated and transported to Lancaster General Hospital. The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police say. The passenger from the victim’s vehicle is undergoing surgery, police add.

Anyone with information on this crash or the identity of the suspect driver should contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.