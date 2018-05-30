× Sen. Scott Wagner to resign seat in Senate to focus on gubernatorial campaign

HARRISBURG — Sen. Scott Wagner announced Wednesday that he will resign from the state Senate next week to focus on running a successful gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wagner’s resignation is effective on Monday, June 4.

The York County native won the Republican nomination for governor over Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth on May 15.

Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio issued the following statement: