× Police receive reports of bear sightings in Upper Allen Township neighborhoods

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police have received numerous reports of a black bear roaming in several neighborhoods in Upper Allen Township.

According to police, the bear has reportedly been roaming in the area of E. Winding Hill Road and Canterbury Drive.

There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive at this time.

However, residents are asked to move trash containers and bird feeders inside, so as to not attract the bear.

If you were to encounter the bear, police advise you to not approach the bear or attempt to confine the bear.

Upper Allen Township police are working with the State Game Commission, who will be attempting to trap the bear for relocation. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police via 9-1-1 or 717-238-9676 regarding any concerns about public safety.