Central Dauphin High School confirms death of 12th grade student

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Central Dauphin High School confirmed the passing of one of its 12th grade students.

The school posted this message on its website:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

This letter is to confirm the death of one of our 12th grade students and to assure you we are doing our utmost to provide supportive services to the family and friends of this student.

With the combined efforts of outside resources, counselors, our Student Assistance Team, and Crisis Management Team members, we will provide small group and individual counseling support to those students who need it.

Throughout the week, we will continue to offer supportive services to our students, staff, and families as needed.

Please understand your son/daughter may want to discuss his/her feelings about death, depression, and his/her good and bad memories of this student. For your benefit, here are some websites for parents and guardians to help children cope with a death.

If you feel uncomfortable with having this type of discussion or have further questions or concerns, please feel free to call any of the following supportive services:

CDHS Crisis Management Team – 717-703-5361

Teenline – 717-763-2345

Dauphin County Crisis – 717-232-7511

Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available. Your son/daughter may be excused from school to attend the funeral with written permission from you. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Miller, Principal, Central Dauphin High School