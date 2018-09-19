Inmate who allegedly offered money to person to have witness, victim in pending case killed heading to trial

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An inmate at Cumberland County Prison who allegedly offered financial compensation to have a victim and witness to a crime murdered is heading to trial, court documents show.

Anthony Rizzo, 41, faces two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation of retaliation.

Rizzo allegedly identified the intended targets, provided information about their whereabouts and offered suggestion on how the targets should be killed.

Formal arraignment is scheduled for November 15, according to court documents.