Man wanted in Sept. 9 York shooting apprehended by U.S. Marshals

YORK — An 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in connection to the Sept. 9 shooting of a 12-year-old boy in York was apprehended Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Jahzion Smallwood, 18, was taken into custody without incident at about 7 a.m. on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in York, Pane said. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Central Booking Unit for processing and arraignment.

Smallwood was charged Sept. 18 with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and firearms violations for his alleged role in the shooting.

“Our society must not tolerate such violence, and should be committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court,” Pane said in a press release announcing the arrest. “We are committed to ensuring this, and it is my sincere hope this arrest brings some sense of calm to citizens.”