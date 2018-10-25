× Details emerge on arrest of Middletown man who was subject of extensive police search on Wednesday

MIDDLETOWN, Dauphin County — Details have emerged in the arrest of a 22-year-old Middletown man whose flight from police prompted a morning-long search that put several Middletown School District buildings and residences on high alert Wednesday.

Police found Daniel James Haylett, of the 900 block of Briarcliff Road, hiding in the back yard of a residence on the 1100 block of Cypress Street after fleeing from an officer who saw him outside his residence earlier Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint filed by Middletown Borough Police.

The incident began around 9:50 a.m., when an officer traveling on Briarcliff Road noticed Haylett, whom he recognized from prior investigations and knew had an outstanding burglary warrant out of Highspire, placing trash outside his residence. When the officer told Haylett to come to him, police say, Haylett ran off.

Additional officers arrived on the scene, and police set up a perimeter and began searching for Haylett, according to the criminal complaint. A K9 officer tracked Haylett to a residence on the 1100 block of Cypress Street, but the residence owners said he was not there.

Police searched the residence where Haylett was last seen and discovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside, according to the criminal complaint.

Eventually, police received information that Haylett was hiding in the back yard of a residence on Cypress Street and found him hiding in a back entry closet attached to the house. Haylett was taken into custody and sent to Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.

In addition to the outstanding burglary warrant, Haylett was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, according to police.