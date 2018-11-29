No charges will be filed in deadly pedestrian accident involving CAT bus in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Harrisburg Police have completed their investigation into the deadly pedestrian accident at 2nd and Market streets that claimed the life of a York County man on Oct. 1.

No charges will be filed in the incident, which involved a CAT bus. The District Attorney’s Office has determined that this is not a criminal matter.

The victim was identified as Daniel Harmon.

Investigators say Harmon crossed the street at a section that was not deemed for pedestrian crossing. As a result, he was in a blind spot, which prevented the driver from seeing him or reacting until the victim had been struck.