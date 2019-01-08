× Police: One person in custody, another at large in connection to Monday’s deadly shooting in Chanceford Township

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, York County — Police have one man in custody and are searching for another in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old York County man on Monday.

Montrice Marquel Gibson, 25, is in custody and is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the shooting death of Stefon Simmons, 20, whose body was found on the front lawn of a Chanceford Township residence Monday at 12:58 a.m., according to court documents.

The York County Coroner’s Office ruled Simmons’ death a homicide, saying in a release to the media Tuesday morning that Simmons died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

A preliminary hearing for Gibson is set for Jan. 22, court documents show.

Police are searching for Tysheem Devier Santiago, 18, who is also charged in the shooting. Santiago is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

According to police, the incident was witnessed by Simmons’ younger brother, a juvenile whom police did not identify by name.

The juvenile told police that Simmons had been released from York County Prison on Saturday. Simmons and his younger brother were looking to celebrate his release, and took pictures of jewelry and currency to post on social media in the hopes that someone would want to hang out with them and celebrate, according to the criminal complaint.

The juvenile said he and his brother eventually got in contact with Gibson and a female juvenile, who was also not identified by police. They arranged to meet later that evening, Simmons’ brother said, and that Gibson and the female were going to pick them up outside their home.

Gibson and the female eventually did pick up Simmons and his brother, the juvenile told police. The female was driving the car, while Simmons rode in the passenger seat, the juvenile said. Three others — the juvenile, Gibson, and Gibson’s brother, Christoper, sat in the back seat, the juvenile told police.

The juvenile told police that after picking them up, the female drove down the road a short distance, stopped the vehicle, and lowered its windows. At that point, the juvenile said, a black male wearing a mask approached the vehicle on foot, struck Simmons in the head, and demanded money. After demanding money, the juvenile said, the masked man shot Simmons with a handgun, believed to be a revolver, and pulled Simmons from the car, throwing him to the ground.

The masked male then approached the vehicle again and demanded money from the juvenile, who said he had none. The male then entered the car, sat in the front seat, and said something like “If you are not my blood, get out of the car,” the juvenile told police.

The juvenile said he exited the vehicle and went to Simmons to check on his brother’s condition. He knocked on the door of the residence Simmons was lying in front of and asked the occupants to call 911, police said.

After he exited the vehicle, the occupants drove off, the juvenile told police.

Police say they interviewed Christoper Gibson on Monday. Christoper Gibson confirmed that he was in the car along with Montrice Gibson, the female driver, and a man he knew as “Tysheem” — later identified as Santiago — when they drove to pick up Simmons and his brother. On the way there, Christoper Gibson told police, they dropped Santiago off before picking up Simmons and his brother.

Once they picked up Simmons and his brother, Christoper Gibson said, they drove to the area where Santiago had been dropped off and stopped the car. Santiago then approached the vehicle, demanded money from Simmons, and produced a handgun. After a brief struggle, Christoper Gibson said, he heard gunshots. Santiago then pulled Simmons from the car, rummaged through his pockets, and took his wallet, later throwing it out the window onto an unknown road after the car had left the scene.

During the struggle with Simmons, Santiago may have accidentally shot himself in the shoulder, Christopher Gibson told police.

After leaving the scene, Christoper Gibson told police, they drove back to Montrice Gibson’s residence on East Poplar Street in York and everyone but him left the vehicle.

Christoper Gibson then drove to his home to get ready for school, then took it to Dallastown High School, where he studies, police say.

On Monday, police say they located a red 2007 Ford Focus at Dallastown High School. The vehicle was registered to Sarah Luynne Fowler, of the 9400 block of East Springfield Road, Seven Valleys. Police say the address on Fowler’s driver’s license is the same address on that of the female driver and Christoper Gibson, according to the criminal complaint.

Christoper Gibson later identified Santiago from a photo lineup, according to police.

In an interview with police, the female driver confirmed she operated the vehicle during the incident and told investigators it was Santiago who shot Simmons.