Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle Tuesday in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle along Union Deposit Road.

Elaine Pendleton, 63, died of multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of Union Deposit Road and Collingswood Drive, police say. Pendleton was struck by an SUV. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.