Police arrest suspect in 2018 shooting death of Harrisburg resident Donnell Williams Jr.

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg announced Wednesday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of Donnell Williams Jr., who was found deceased in a home on the 1900 block of Bellevue Road on Dec. 5, 2018.

Adrien Dishawn Hailey, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, and providing a false report to law enforcement, according to Harrisburg Police.

Williams was found around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 5, when officers responded to Bellevue Avenue for the report of a shooting.