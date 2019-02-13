Closings & Delays

Police arrest suspect in 2018 shooting death of Harrisburg resident Donnell Williams Jr.

Posted 11:16 AM, February 13, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg announced Wednesday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of Donnell Williams Jr., who was found deceased in a home on the 1900 block of Bellevue Road on Dec. 5, 2018.

Adrien Dishawn Hailey, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, and providing a false report to law enforcement, according to Harrisburg Police.

Williams was found around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 5, when officers responded to Bellevue Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.