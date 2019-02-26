× Two men charged in Feb. 19 shooting in Lancaster that left one person injured

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster have arrested two suspects in a Feb. 19 shooting that left one person injured.

Chapelle Williams, 40, and Raquee McNeil, 22, are accused of shooting a 20-year-old East Lampeter Township man who was meeting them for a pre-arranged drug transaction, police say.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

During the meeting, Williams allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg, causing a graze wound, police say. The victim fought with Williams for possession of the handgun, according to police. During the struggle, Williams allegedly shot the victim again, this time in the chest.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

Williams and McNeil are charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and criminal conspiracy, police say.

Williams also received an additional charge of firearms not to be carried without a license, according to police.

Police say Williams was taken into custody Monday. McNeil is still at large. Anyone with information related to this shooting or the current location of McNeil is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.