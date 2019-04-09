× Crash that killed 22-year-old man in November was caused by impromptu race, police say

Dauphin County — A crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Hummelstown man last year was caused by an impromptu race of sorts, police say.

Alexander Smith lost control of his car just before 2 a.m. on November 29 after he and another vehicle traveled in excess of 100 mph in the area of a traffic signal at Route 322 and Chambers Hill Road, according to police. Smith’s vehicle struck the center divider just east of the Fiddler’s Elbow Road overpass.

The second driver, 23-year-old Carlos Correa, stopped at the crash scene and called 911 to report the crash to authorities/first responders.

Police say there’s no evidence that Correa’s vehicle came into contact with Smith’s car, nor forced Smith into losing control of his car. Correa has been cited with summary offenses of reckless driving and racing on highways.