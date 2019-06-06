Lancaster County man accused of stealing from donation box…again

Posted 11:31 AM, June 6, 2019, by

Shawn Espigh

LANCASTER COUNTY — For the second time in a month, police have charged a Lancaster County man with stealing money from a donation jar at a Lancaster County business.

Shawn Douglas Espigh, 45, of Lititz, also broke into a Goodwill Store in East Earl Township on June 2, according to police.

He was charged with theft after a May 17 incident at Oregon Dairy on the 2900 block of Oregon Pike, according to Manheim Township Police. He is accused of stealing $20 from a coffee donation jar at a grocery store.

Espigh is also accused of a similar offense at an Ephrata Township Walmart on May 31. He allegedly stole a donation box for Alex’s Lemonade Stand with $175 inside, according to police.

In the East Earl Township incident, Espigh allegedly broke into the store and activated a burglar alarm. He fled before police arrived, but was identified through surveillance video, police say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.