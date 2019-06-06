× Lancaster County man accused of stealing from donation box…again

LANCASTER COUNTY — For the second time in a month, police have charged a Lancaster County man with stealing money from a donation jar at a Lancaster County business.

Shawn Douglas Espigh, 45, of Lititz, also broke into a Goodwill Store in East Earl Township on June 2, according to police.

He was charged with theft after a May 17 incident at Oregon Dairy on the 2900 block of Oregon Pike, according to Manheim Township Police. He is accused of stealing $20 from a coffee donation jar at a grocery store.

Espigh is also accused of a similar offense at an Ephrata Township Walmart on May 31. He allegedly stole a donation box for Alex’s Lemonade Stand with $175 inside, according to police.

In the East Earl Township incident, Espigh allegedly broke into the store and activated a burglar alarm. He fled before police arrived, but was identified through surveillance video, police say.