× Police: Man wanted in connection with York City assault is ‘believed to be armed and dangerous’

YORK — A man accused of choking, punching and pistol-whipping an individual during a domestic dispute last December remains wanted by police.

Khalic Cross, 25, allegedly strangled and assaulted the victim on December 22 at a residence in the 500 block of North Hartley Street, police said that month.

In a news release Tuesday, police advised that Cross is “believed to be armed and dangerous and still in the local area.” A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to Cross’ arrest.

He faces charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways: