State Police: More than $11 million worth of illicit drugs seized in second quarter of 2019
HARRISBURG — More than $11 million worth of illicit drugs were seized by State Police in the second quarter of 2019, according to a news release.
Between April 1 and June 30, State Police said troopers seized 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.
“Significant drug seizures result from routine traffic stops as well as in-depth investigations involving several law enforcement agencies,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the State Police. “Our continuing interdiction efforts underscore the department’s commitment to stopping drug smugglers and dealers in Pennsylvania.”
Here’s a breakdown of second quarter drug seizure totals:
Cocaine – 24.77 pounds with a total value of $539,674
Crack Cocaine – 1.58 pounds with a total value of $26,329
Heroin – 84 pounds with a total value of $2,667,614
Fentanyl – 32.90 pounds with a total value of $526,400
LSD – 359 doses with a total value of $7,180
Marijuana THC (Liquid) – 87.95 pints with a total value of $589,265
Marijuana THC (Solid) – 18.22 pounds with a total value of $91,100
Marijuana Plants – 728 plants with a total value of $120,120
Processed Marijuana – 1,385.39 pounds with a total value of $4,157,700
Methamphetamines – 38.37 pounds with a total value of $383,700
MDMA (Ecstasy) – 3.44 pounds with a total value of $113,877
MDMA (Pills) – 2,830 pills with a total value of $42,450
Other Narcotics – 45.38 pounds with a total value of $92,076
Other Narcotics (Pills) – 82,337 pills with a total value of $2,058,425
TOTAL VALUE – $11,415,911
In the first quarter of 2019 (January 1 through March 31), State Police seized over $14 million worth of illicit drugs.