× State Police: More than $11 million worth of illicit drugs seized in second quarter of 2019

HARRISBURG — More than $11 million worth of illicit drugs were seized by State Police in the second quarter of 2019, according to a news release.

Between April 1 and June 30, State Police said troopers seized 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.

“Significant drug seizures result from routine traffic stops as well as in-depth investigations involving several law enforcement agencies,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the State Police. “Our continuing interdiction efforts underscore the department’s commitment to stopping drug smugglers and dealers in Pennsylvania.”

Here’s a breakdown of second quarter drug seizure totals:

Cocaine – 24.77 pounds with a total value of $539,674

Crack Cocaine – 1.58 pounds with a total value of $26,329

Heroin – 84 pounds with a total value of $2,667,614

Fentanyl – 32.90 pounds with a total value of $526,400

LSD – 359 doses with a total value of $7,180

Marijuana THC (Liquid) – 87.95 pints with a total value of $589,265

Marijuana THC (Solid) – 18.22 pounds with a total value of $91,100

Marijuana Plants – 728 plants with a total value of $120,120

Processed Marijuana – 1,385.39 pounds with a total value of $4,157,700

Methamphetamines – 38.37 pounds with a total value of $383,700

MDMA (Ecstasy) – 3.44 pounds with a total value of $113,877

MDMA (Pills) – 2,830 pills with a total value of $42,450

Other Narcotics – 45.38 pounds with a total value of $92,076

Other Narcotics (Pills) – 82,337 pills with a total value of $2,058,425

TOTAL VALUE – $11,415,911

In the first quarter of 2019 (January 1 through March 31), State Police seized over $14 million worth of illicit drugs.