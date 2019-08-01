× Section of swimming pool at Codorus State Park has been closed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A section of the swimming pool at Codorus State Park has been closed, according to the park’s Facebook page.

“We are aware that water is again getting under the pool liner, causing the liner to raise or “bubble up” in some areas, and create a spongy bottom in others,” the post stated. “It is for this reason, that the 5′ deep section adjacent to the slides has been closed.”

The post noted that that the remainder of the pool, slides and the spray park remain open.

The partial closure comes five days after the pool opened to the public. It had been shut down for about two weeks prior due to three tears in the lining.

The park said that the liner in the pool is scheduled to be replaced prior to opening for the 2020 season.

Season pass holders will receive a pro-rated refund after the pool closes, the park added. The refund will be based on the number of days the pool was closed for maintenance.