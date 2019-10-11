× Lawsuit transferred to PA Supreme Court that challenges policy that prohibits medical marijuana use for people on probation

The lawsuit that challenges a Lebanon County policy that stops people on probation from using medical marijuana even if they have a card could soon be heading to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

FOX43’s Jamie Bittner broke the story on Melissa Gass, who is on probation in Lebanon County and who lives with epilepsy. Now, nearly a month later, Gass is part of the lawsuit against the 52nd Judicial District, Lebanon County that also lists Ashley Bennett and Andrew Koch as petitioners.

A spokesperson for the ACLU tells FOX43 today, “the case was just today transferred from the Commonwealth Court to the state Supreme Court.”

After the lawsuit was first announced, a spokesperson for the Lebanon County court said they had no comment on pending litigation.

