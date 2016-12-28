× I-81 crash claims life of truck driver, two others injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A truck driver is killed and two others seriously injured in a three vehicle crash that has shutdown northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in South Middleton Township. It happen at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near College Street Exit 45.

State Police say a dump truck was southbound on I-81 when a left front tire blew out. The driver lost control and the truck went across the grass median and hit a northbound tractor trailer head on. A northbound pickup was also hit. The driver of the tractor trailer was killed. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The drivers of dump truck and pickup truck were each flown to the hospital. No word on their respective conditions.

Traffic continues to be detour around the crash scene. Interstate 81 north is expected to reopen at about 9 p.m. this evening.