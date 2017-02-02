× State police release more details on I-81 crash Wednesday night

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — State police identify the man who was seriously hurt in I-81 crash, that shut down one lane of the highway, for hours just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to a press release, David Mensah, 57, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was driving North on I-81 when he lost control of his tractor trailer and crossed the median, travelling into the southbound lanes. Mensah’s tractor trailer struck the rear end of another tractor trailer, before hitting a guardrail and being ejected.

Mensah was flown to Hershey Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Sam Asare, 32, also from Worcester, was a passenger in Mensah’s rig and was transported by EMS crews to Carlisle Regional Medical Center. Ryan Beck, 32, of Mount Wolf, the driver of the second tractor trailer was not injured in the crash. Both Mensah and Beck were wearing seat belts, Asare was not.

Both tractor trailers were towed from the scene. The right lane of I-81 South was shut down for about 4 hours while crews cleaned up the scene.