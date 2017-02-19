× Police charge two Lancaster men in Poplar street homicide

LANCASTER, Pa — Police charge two men in Poplar street homicide on Sunday morning.

According to police, Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr, 19, and Joshua Michael Proper, 18 both of Lancaster are charged after breaking into a home on the 600 block of Poplar Street, Sunday morning and killing two residents inside.

The victim’s, Leroy Kinsey, 61, of Lancaster and Richard Walton, 62, also of Lancaster were found by officers when police arrived at the home just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of an active robbery. Both men lived at the house on Poplar Street.

Officers secured the outside of the house shortly after arrival, one victim could be seen through a window, laying on the floor, bleeding and unresponsive. Officers gained entry and pronounced the man deceased. Officers continued through the home and found the second victim upstairs, also unresponsive, who was later declared dead. Both victims had suffered severe traumatic injuries to the chest area.

Police continued to secure the house and found two men, later identified as Proper and Munoz, trying to hide in the basement. The men had blood on their clothing and items that belonged to both of the victims. They were both taken to Lancaster City Police station for further investigation.

Through investigation, police discovered that the suspects did not live at the house. They broke in through a first-floor window and demanded money from both victims, before repeatedly stabbing both men, then trying to hide in the basement when police arrived.

Munoz and Proper are charged with criminal homicide, burglary, criminal conspiracy (to commit burglary) and robbery. They are currently awaiting arraignment.

Investigators credit these arrests to the rapid response of the first responding patrol officers who arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to secure the scene very quickly, before the suspects were able to flee the residence. The officers’ actions made it possible for the suspects to be apprehended, in a case that could have easily proven very difficult to solve.

While two arrests have been made, the investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, http://www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.