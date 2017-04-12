× Woman wanted on robbery charges arrested in Hummelstown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Sherri Ann Myers, of Hummelstown, wanted on robbery charges has been arrested. Lower Swatara Township Police took Myers into custody at her Hickory Road residence in Hummelstown, Wednesday.

Township police had an arrest warrant charging Myers with 5 counts of Robbery, 5 counts of Burglary, 3 counts of Forgery, 1 count of Access Device Fraud and 1 count of Simple Assault. Myers had allegedly repeatedly robbed a man living in a local motel. She allegedly stole cash and his bank cards over several months from November 2016 to March of 2017.