× York City homicide victim died from multiple gunshot wounds

YORK, Pa. – York County Coroner Pamela Gay says the victim in a fatal shooting early Friday afternoon, on April 14, died from multiple gunshot wounds and that the manner of death was Homicide.

Collin McGlen Smith, Jr., 22, of the 600 block of Girard Avenue, York, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the area of W. Maple Street. Police responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

Gay released the manner of Smith’s death following an autopsy this morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York City Police have an arrest warrant for Dion James Beard, Jr., 27 of York in the shooting.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Beard is encouraged to call York City Police at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.