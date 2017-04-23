York County man facing charges in hit & run that severely injured 16-year old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A York County man has been charged in connection to a hit and run crash that severely injured a 16-year old girl.

24-year old David Kent, Jr., of York Haven, is facing a number of charges, including Accidents Causing Death or Bodily Injury, Failing to Stop and Render Aid and Tampering with Evidence.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, Kent was driving home from a party in Hanover, when he struck the girl along the 3400-block of York Haven Road. She was found lying along the road, unconscious with severe injuries, including head trauma. The victim was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

Police were able to link Kent, Jr. to the crash by matching debris found at the accident scene with damage to a car found parked along Susquehanna Avenue in York Haven. According to court documents, the car, a 2007 red Pontiac G5, belongs to the father of Kent's girlfriend. When questioned, Kent told investigators he was driving the car early Sunday morning and thought he hit a mailbox. Kent continued driving and when he returned home, he covered the vehicle with a car cover, in an attempt to hide the damage.

The victim's condition has not being released. Newberry Township Police continue to investigate.