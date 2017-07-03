× Thieves remove tires from 2 bikes in York’s new Zagster bike-sharing program

YORK — Last Friday, the city of York launched a new bike-sharing program powered by the online bike-sharing start-up company Zagster.

Over the weekend, two of the new Zagster rental bikes were vandalized, according to an article in the York Daily Record and a post on Facebook.

Vandals removed the front tires of two of the bicycles stationed at a bike rack on West King Street.

There are bike-sharing racks stationed at three points around the city, with a total of 14 bicycles available for rent.

A York city official told the Daily Record that Zagster had been notified of the theft, and that the company would send a local mechanic to conduct repairs. But it was unknown how long the repairs would take.